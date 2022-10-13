Indiana issues tax refunds to deceased residents

Indiana has issued more than a million-and-a-half refund checks, and some those were sent to people who are deceased.

The Indiana Auditor of State says it has received a "high volume" of calls and emails regarding cases in which refund checks were made out to someone who has died.

The recipient's widow or executors of their estate may cash the check without taking additional steps, depending on the bank.

In some cases, additional state documents will be required.

This year, Indiana has issued refunds to taxpayers that range from $100 to $650 because of a budget surplus.