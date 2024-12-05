Indiana man busted with over 6 pounds of cocaine, thousands in cash during traffic stop: police

The Brief An Indiana man was arrested Wednesday after state police found over six pounds of cocaine and $3,000 in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Kosciusko County. The stop occurred just before 3:30 p.m. when a state trooper saw a black BMW SUV commit a moving violation on U.S. 30. The driver, 44-year-old Jarvis Buchanan of Fort Wayne, was charged with possession of cocaine and is held in the Kosciusko County Jail.



An Indiana man was arrested Wednesday after state police found more than six pounds of cocaine and thousands of dollars in his vehicle during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. when an Indiana State Trooper saw a black 2007 BMW SUV commit a moving violation while traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County.

The trooper stopped the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 30 and CR 150 West. A K9 officer assisted and alerted officers to the smell of narcotics, according to state police.

A search of the SUV uncovered three kilograms — just over six and a half pounds — of suspected cocaine and $3,000 in cash. (Indiana State Police )

The driver, 44-year-old Jarvis Buchanan of Fort Wayne, was arrested on a Level 3 felony charge of possession of cocaine. He is being held in the Kosciusko County Jail.