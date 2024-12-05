Indiana man busted with over 6 pounds of cocaine, thousands in cash during traffic stop: police
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana man was arrested Wednesday after state police found more than six pounds of cocaine and thousands of dollars in his vehicle during a traffic stop, authorities said.
The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. when an Indiana State Trooper saw a black 2007 BMW SUV commit a moving violation while traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County.
The trooper stopped the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 30 and CR 150 West. A K9 officer assisted and alerted officers to the smell of narcotics, according to state police.
A search of the SUV uncovered three kilograms — just over six and a half pounds — of suspected cocaine and $3,000 in cash. (Indiana State Police )
A search of the SUV uncovered three kilograms — just over six and a half pounds — of suspected cocaine and $3,000 in cash.
The driver, 44-year-old Jarvis Buchanan of Fort Wayne, was arrested on a Level 3 felony charge of possession of cocaine. He is being held in the Kosciusko County Jail.