Indiana man accused of buying gun used to fatally shoot Chicago Police Officer Ella French out on bond

An Indiana man accused of buying the gun that killed Chicago Police Officer Ella French is out on bond.

Jamel Danzy, of Hammond, is accused of being a straw buyer, meaning he bought the gun for someone else, who was not lawfully allowed to own a gun.

The US Attorney’s Office in Chicago indicted Danzy on Monday.

Prosecutors say Danzy admitted he bought it on behalf of a friend in Chicago who couldn’t buy guns because of a criminal record.

Gun used in shooting of two Chicago police officers.

Danzy bought the gun from a firearms dealer in Hammond and shortly after the purchase, gave the weapon to his friend in Chicago, according to a criminal complaint.

MORE: Mother of 2 men charged in death of Chicago Police Officer Ella French arrested

"Straw purchasers and firearm traffickers enable violence with deadly consequences," United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John R. Lausch, Jr. said in a statement. "Fighting violent crime is a top priority in our office, and we are committed to holding accountable those who engage in illicit firearm transactions."

The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Officer Ella French, 29, was shot and killed Saturday evening as she and her Chicago police partner were making a traffic stop in West Englewood.

Advertisement

Her partner, a male officer who we are not identifying, was shot in the head and is fighting for his life.