Indiana man allegedly molested child under 14 years old

article

An Indiana man was arrested this week for allegedly molesting a child who was under 14 years old.

Bradley A. Mitchell, 48, of English, Indiana is charged with child molesting a child under 14 years of age.

This month, Indiana State Police detectives were contacted by the Perry County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana Department of Child Services about a possible child molestation.

After interviewing Mitchell, a search warrant was requested by investigators based on information from the investigation.

On Thursday, the search warrant was executed and as a result, Mitchell was arrested and transported to the Perry County Jail without incident.

No further information was provided by police.