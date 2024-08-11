Indiana man arrested after leading state troopers on high-speed chase: police

article

An Indiana man is behind bars after allegedly refusing to pull over for a traffic stop and leading state troopers on a high-speed chase.

Steven Kiser, 61, of Odon, Ind., was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Indiana State Police.

A state trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on Kiser for speeding in a 2019 Buick on US 50 near 2nd Street in Loogootee. Authorities said he was traveling 51 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone.

However, Kiser didn't stop his vehicle and led deputies on a pursuit into Daviess County, reaching a speed of over 80 miles per hour, according to Indiana State Police.

Kiser's vehicle left the roadway and ran over a mailbox before turning around and heading back into Loogootee.

Eventually, Kiser pulled over in a church parking lot, where he was taken into custody.

He's charged with the following, according to Indiana State Police:

Resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony

Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor

Kiser was incarcerated in Martin County and the investigation continues.