Indiana man arrested on animal cruelty charge after viral dog video

The Brief Erik V. McClinton, 37, was arrested in connection with a viral video showing a dog in distress on a trailer in Indiana. McClinton faces a Class A Misdemeanor charge for cruelty to an animal. The dog, named Midnight, is currently in foster care and receiving needed care.



An Indiana man is in custody after a video showing a dog in distress on the back of a speeding trailer went viral earlier this week.

What we know:

Erik V. McClinton, of Lake County, is charged with cruelty to an animal, a Class A misdemeanor. A judge issued an arrest warrant for the 37-year-old and he was apprehended Thursday night, according to Indiana State Police.

The dog, identified as Midnight, resembles a Cane Corso or Mastiff breed. Midnight was initially taken to the Hobart Humane Society before being transferred to the Gary Animal Control Facility. He is now in a foster home receiving needed care.

Midnight | Provided

Indiana State Police said they have received an outpouring of support and numerous adoption inquiries for Midnight. However, they clarified that he would remain in foster care until the case is adjudicated or unless directed otherwise by the court.

The backstory:

The investigation began after Ryan Jackson recorded a video on I-80/I-94 near Calumet Avenue, showing the dog confined in a cage on a trailer traveling at 70 to 80 miles per hour.

Jackson noted that the dog was exposed to cold wind without any shelter or cushioning, and the cage was not strapped down. He immediately contacted Indiana State Police, providing the SUV’s license plate number.

Indiana State Police found and rescued Midnight later that day.