Indiana man charged with murder in double shooting on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - An Indiana man was charged with murder in connection with a double shooting and armed robbery this August on Chicago's West Side.
What we know:
Lorenzo Lancaster, 21, was allegedly one of two suspects who shot and robbed two 18-year-old men around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 in the 5000 block of West Maypole Avenue, according to police.
Lancaster and 35-year-old Ortez Owens were riding in a car when they got into an argument with the two victims before pulling out guns and shooting them.
One victim was shot twice in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. The second victim was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was last listed in serious condition.
Pictured is Ortez Owens, 35. (Chicago PD )
Owens was arrested roughly 14 hours after the shooting. Lancaster was taken into custody on Tuesday in Crown Point, Indiana.
Each man was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.
What's next:
Lancaster has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.