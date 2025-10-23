Indiana man charged with murder in double shooting on Chicago's West Side

article

The Brief An Indiana man was charged with murder in connection with an August double shooting and armed robbery on Chicago’s West Side. Police say 21-year-old Lorenzo Lancaster and another suspect opened fire on two 18-year-old men after an argument, killing one and wounding the other. Lancaster was arrested Tuesday in Crown Point and faces multiple felony charges along with co-defendant Ortez Owens.



What we know:

Lorenzo Lancaster, 21, was allegedly one of two suspects who shot and robbed two 18-year-old men around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 in the 5000 block of West Maypole Avenue, according to police.

Lancaster and 35-year-old Ortez Owens were riding in a car when they got into an argument with the two victims before pulling out guns and shooting them.

One victim was shot twice in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. The second victim was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was last listed in serious condition.

Pictured is Ortez Owens, 35. (Chicago PD )

Owens was arrested roughly 14 hours after the shooting. Lancaster was taken into custody on Tuesday in Crown Point, Indiana.

Each man was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

What's next:

Lancaster has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.