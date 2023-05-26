Indiana man charged with possessing child porn

article

A man from Jasper, Indiana has been charged with possessing child porn.

Indiana State Police detectives received a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, saying a specific account was potentially used to transmit videos and images of child pornography, officials said.

Police and members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in Jasper, Indiana and arrested Bradley Atkins without incident.

Atkins was charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography with a child under 12.

He was transported to Dubois County Jail.

No further information was immediately available.