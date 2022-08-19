Indiana man charged with stalking, masturbating in front of restaurant employee

An Indiana man is accused of stalking and masturbating in front of a female employee of a Lake Village restaurant.

According to police, 22-year-old Leobardo Costilla of Shelby contacted the woman at the restaurant and asked her to go outside to her vehicle so he could show her something.

When the employee went outside, she allegedly witnessed Costilla masturbating in his vehicle. Police say she then yelled at him to leave and went back into the restaurant unharmed.

Leobardo Costilla | Indiana State Police

Police say Costilla made additional attempts to contact the victim, including calling and texting her and even allegedly asking offering cash for sex.

On Aug. 19, 2022, Costilla was arrested and booked into the Newton County Jail. He's charged with stalking, public indecency, and harassment.