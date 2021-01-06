Indiana man faces murder charge in West Town shooting

article

A 32-year-old Indiana man faces a murder charge in connection to a September shooting in West Town.

Jequan Scales was arrested Monday in South Shore and after being identified as a person who shot Kijuan Burrage on Sept. 6, Chicago police said in a statement.

Burrage, 24, was shot in his shoulder and foot while standing outside during a gathering in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Scales, of East Chicago, Indiana, was expected to appear for a bail hearing Wednesday.