Indiana man, nephew charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

A Northwest Indiana man who allegedly yelled "surrender" after grabbing an officer's baton during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach has been charged in connection with the riot that led to what prosecutors have described as likely the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history.

Dale Huttle, 61, was arrested on Nov. 9 in Crown Point. He is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related felony and misdemeanor offenses, according to court documents.

His nephew, Matthew Huttle, 40, of Hebron, Indiana, was arrested Tuesday in Boise, Idaho and has been charged with misdemeanors in connection with the incident.

Court records show both men illegally entered the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, where Dale Huttle engaged in at least two violent confrontations with law enforcement officers on the Lower West Terrace.

Shortly after 2:05 p.m., as a mob of rioters began to remove bike rack barriers set up to secure the area, Dale Huttle approached the front of the crowd with a long wooden flagpole, striking at least two officers.

About 30 minutes later, he became involved in another altercation in which he appeared to grab an officer’s baton as he yelled "surrender", according to court documents.

Meanwhile, Matthew Huttle allegedly breached the Capitol Building through doors next to the Senate Wing just before 3 p.m. Prosecutors said he briefly exited the building before re-entering at about 3:06 p.m., where he remained inside for another 10 minutes.

Dale Huttle has been released pending further court hearings in Washington, D.C. Matthew Huttle will make his initial court appearance later this week in Idaho.

In the 22 months since the riot, nearly 900 people have been arrested in nearly every state for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.