Indiana man trapped in wrecked truck for nearly a week breaks his silence

Matt Reum, the man trapped in his wrecked truck for nearly a week in Indiana, is breaking his silence after being found by good Samaritans last week when his truck went off the Interstate 94 bridge in Portage County.

Surviving inside for six days, Reum posted on Facebook on Sunday for the first time since his rescue, expressing gratitude for the support and generosity he received.

"You guys turned an ordinary person who had a miracle happen and made him the most grateful person ever and I can not thank you enough," he said. "While me living through this, in and of itself is a Christmas miracle, the generosity I have been shown has grown my heart three sizes this year."

Reum, 27, of Mishawaka, Indiana, believes there will be a long road to recovery but feels confident that with the support from everyone, he can tackle anything.

Related article

The miraculous discovery was made by two fishermen scouting the area for fishing holes. They found Reum's mangled truck under the bridge, partially in the water. Reum, believed to have been trapped since December 20, was lucky to be alive, shielded from view by the bridge amid above-normal temperatures.

"It's a miracle that he's alive," said Sgt. Glen Fifield, Indiana State Police.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Reum's truck veered to the right of the highway barrier, went airborne, rolled several times to the left, and ended up underneath the bridge.