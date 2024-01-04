Indiana man found alive in wrecked truck posts Facebook video

There is an outpouring of support for an Indiana man who survived nearly a week in his wrecked truck.

Matt Reum, 27, of Mishawaka, posted a video on Facebook on Thursday for the first time since he was rescued in Portage County, on Dec. 26. He says he has received what he calls fan mail from people all over the country who have seen his story.

"You guys have made something that would be so hard for a normal person to go through, and you have showered me with love. And you have shown me so much kindness. And there is no way I could ever start to repay you guys, or say thank you enough," Reum said in the video.

The miraculous discovery was made by two fishermen scouting the area for fishing holes off Interstate 94. They found Reum's mangled truck under a bridge, partially in the water. Reum, believed to have been trapped since December 20, was lucky to be alive, shielded from view by the bridge amid above-normal temperatures.

"It's a miracle that he's alive," said Sgt. Glen Fifield, Indiana State Police.

A preliminary investigation suggests Reum's truck veered to the right of the highway barrier, went airborne, rolled several times to the left, and ended up underneath the bridge.

Reum had to get one of his legs amputated. He also has a broken ankle and hand.

A GoFundMe for him has raised more than $90,000.