Indiana man believes meteorite crashed through his roof

An Indiana man is feeling lucky after he says something fell out of space and hit his roof, and he is 100 percent sure it's special.

Ricky Rosaschi is convinced his house was hit by a meteorite. It started with a leaky roof and a contractor's find.

"And immediately he goes, you have a small hole in your roof. How did this happen?" said Ricky.

And it’s what he found that was the cause of the hole.

"I found it buried in some insulation right below where the whole was," Ricky said. I removed some of the fusion crust, and most of it is intact."

He borrowed an X-ray fluorescent gun to look inside.

"It has calcium, CA. It has silver in it. It has rhodium in it, which is an extremely rare element. And another rare element, ruthenium. And finally, molybdenum," Ricky said.

"The contents are extra-terrestrial, so it's definitely a meteorite."

"Next thing would have it classified by the university, a museum, or the planetarium or who’s interested in classifying it."

The Adler Planetarium's director of observing said in a statement:

"It's impossible for us to say whether it's a meteorite or not, mainly because it's impossible to identify something as a meteorite purely by sight or by pictures. You can start to narrow down the possibilities, but it's hard to say for sure either way. Earthly rocks and machinery pieces have been known to be propelled by machines & through roofs & other structures, so finding out that this object came through a roof is not necessarily proof that this is a meteorite."

Still, Ricky says he's keeping it locked up until he can get someone to lock in on a confirmation.

"I would like to sell it and do some good things with that money," he said.