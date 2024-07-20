LaPorte County police chase ends in arrest on I-94

A traffic stop in NW Indiana Friday evening turned into a multi-county police chase that ended with the arrest of two Illinois residents.

An Indiana State Trooper tried to stop a black Jeep traveling 71 mph in a 45 mph zone on U.S. 20 near C.R. 400 E. around 7:15 p.m.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Roberto Valencuela of Matson, Illinois, disregarded the stop and fled westbound on U.S. 20 before continuing onto I-94.

Troopers from the Indiana State Police, along with assistance from local agencies, pursued the vehicle through LaPorte and Porter Counties. Stop sticks were deployed multiple times unsuccessfully before finally disabling the Jeep near the Portage exit on I-94.

Valencuela was arrested near the Lake Station exit. He was charged with dealing a schedule IV substance, possession of a machine gun, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and reckless driving.

Police said the passenger, 18-year-old Angela Rodriguez of Chicago, was also arrested. Rodriguez was charged with dealing a schedule IV substance, possession of a machine gun, and possession of marijuana.

The charges were preliminary. The LaPorte County Prosecutor's Office will determine final charges.