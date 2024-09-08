Indiana police chase: Suspect arrested with stolen vehicle

Indiana State Police arrested a South Bend man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle in Porter County.

A state trooper spotted a white 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been reported stolen while patrolling U.S. 20 around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

When troopers tried to stop the vehicle near S.R. 149 in Burns Harbor, the driver fled.

The chase ended when the driver stopped on County Road 1400 North and ran into a wooded area. Troopers Payonk and Jones pursued the suspect and took him into custody.

The suspect, identified as Benjamin Vanvynckt, 41, was arrested for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, habitual traffic violator, unauthorized control of a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.

Vanvynckt was booked into the Porter County Jail. The Porter County Prosecutor's Office will determine final charges.