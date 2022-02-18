Expand / Collapse search
Indiana schools no longer required to haev students quarantine if they've been exposed to COVID-19

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Indiana
FOX 32 Chicago

Indiana schools can stop masking, reporting COVID cases soon

Changes are coming to Indiana schools and child care programs.

Changes are coming to Indiana schools and child care programs.

They will no longer be required to conduct contract tracing or report COVID-19 cases to the state department of health.

Students who are exposed to COVID-19 will also not be required to quarantine.

Schools will be expected to work with local health departments in the event of an outbreak or cluster. 