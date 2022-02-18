Indiana schools no longer required to haev students quarantine if they've been exposed to COVID-19
Changes are coming to Indiana schools and child care programs.
They will no longer be required to conduct contract tracing or report COVID-19 cases to the state department of health.
Students who are exposed to COVID-19 will also not be required to quarantine.
Schools will be expected to work with local health departments in the event of an outbreak or cluster.