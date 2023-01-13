Indiana State Police report over 500 OWIs, 12 troopers hit by drivers in 2022

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Indiana troopers hit in 2022.

Over 500 drivers were cited for Operating Under the Influence (OWI) and 12 state troopers were struck by drivers in Indiana last year.

The Indiana State Police Lowell Post reported some year-end statistics concerning public safety on Indiana's roadways.

Troopers arrested 508 people for impaired driving last year. That's a slight decrease from the 526 in 2021. Despite the small drop, state police say that number is cause for concern.

Another troubling statistic is the amount of troopers struck either inside their squad cars or standing outside. Of the 12 troopers struck, eight of the drivers were impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Indiana State Police says the overarching message is to not drive after consuming alcoholic beverages or drugs.

"If you choose to drive impaired in Northwest Indiana, don’t be surprised when you get pulled over," ISP said in a statement.

In 2023, the Indiana State Police Lowell Post will focus on combating impaired driving. ISP will also be including local police and sheriff departments in our organized blitzes for O.W.I. enforcement.