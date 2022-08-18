Indiana taxpayers already seeing $200 refunds
INDIANAPOLIS - It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund.
The second round of refunds are already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers, after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in "late August."
Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during a special session.
It’s estimated 1.5 million taxpayers will receive a direct deposit in the next few days.
For those without bank information on file with the state, paper checks should start arriving Thursday with delivery continuing through October.