Indiana man accused of exposing himself to Uber driver during ride
GARY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have arrested a Gary man accused of exposing himself to an Uber driver during a ride earlier this month.
What we know:
Investigators said a 22-year-old passenger allegedly fondled and exposed himself while making suggestive comments to a female driver after being picked up from Arizona Street in Gary on Oct. 6, according to ISP.
The driver told police she repeatedly asked him to leave her vehicle before reporting the incident to staff at the Lake County Community Corrections Kimbrough Center in Crown Point, where she had dropped him off.
Detectives interviewed the suspect on Oct. 9. He admitted to asking for the driver’s phone number but denied the indecent behavior, police said. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a preliminary charge of indecent exposure, a Class C misdemeanor.
What's next:
The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.
The Source: The information in this report came from Indiana State Police.