Indiana man accused of exposing himself to Uber driver during ride

The Brief A Gary man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to an Uber driver during a ride earlier this month. Police said the 22-year-old passenger made lewd comments and refused to leave the car before the driver reported him. He is being held on a preliminary charge of indecent exposure while prosecutors review the case.



Indiana State Police have arrested a Gary man accused of exposing himself to an Uber driver during a ride earlier this month.

What we know:

Investigators said a 22-year-old passenger allegedly fondled and exposed himself while making suggestive comments to a female driver after being picked up from Arizona Street in Gary on Oct. 6, according to ISP.

The driver told police she repeatedly asked him to leave her vehicle before reporting the incident to staff at the Lake County Community Corrections Kimbrough Center in Crown Point, where she had dropped him off.

Detectives interviewed the suspect on Oct. 9. He admitted to asking for the driver’s phone number but denied the indecent behavior, police said. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a preliminary charge of indecent exposure, a Class C misdemeanor.

What's next:

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.