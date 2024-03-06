Indiana woman celebrates cancer-free life after successful double-lung transplant

There was a big and emotional send-off for a special patient at Northwestern Medicine on Wednesday.

Penny Muszanowski, from Griffith, Indiana, faced a dire situation with tumors on both lungs amid her battle against lung cancer during the COVID pandemic.

Despite undergoing multiple rounds of treatment elsewhere, her condition showed no signs of improvement, leaving her with dwindling options and time.

However, hope emerged when she turned to the Northwestern Medicine Canning Thoracic Institute for a double-lung transplant.

In response to the urgent need for innovative care, the Canning Thoracic Institute launched the groundbreaking Double Lung Replacement and Multidisciplinary Care (DREAM) program. This initiative targets patients with advanced lung cancer, offering a lifeline to those who have exhausted conventional treatments and face limited life expectancy.

Muszanowski's journey took a remarkable turn when she arrived at Northwestern Medicine in November 2023 for a lung transplant evaluation. During her stay, she embarked on a heartwarming endeavor, crafting handmade cards adorned with whimsical bees — a practice she affectionately dubs "Doodle Bee Therapy"—to express gratitude to the hospital staff.

On Feb. 17, 2024, Penny underwent a successful double-lung transplant, marking a triumphant milestone as she emerged cancer-free.

Her discharge from Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Wednesday was met with an outpouring of support from staff, who presented her with homemade cards featuring bees and lungs. The touching gesture brought Muszanowski to tears, encapsulating the profound impact of their care.

Reflecting on the emotional farewell, Muszanowski expressed overwhelming gratitude for the heartfelt send-off. Dr. Brad Bemiss, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at the Canning Thoracic Institute, commended Muszanowski's resilience and the uplifting spirit she brings to others.

With her newfound breath and vitality, Muszanowski sets her sights on achieving a backflip, fueled by her tumbling prowess and renewed strength.