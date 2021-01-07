Indiana woman charged for kidnapping victim, stealing vehicle in Orland Park: police

article

A 29-year-old Indiana woman has been charged and a Chicago man is wanted for identifying themselves as ICE agents to a victim, kidnapping him and then stealing his vehicle.

The Orland Park Police Department said a victim contacted them on Oct. 12, 2020, claiming to have been kidnapped and that his vehicle was stolen the night before.

The victim said he entered the parking lot of his residence and several subjects, who identified themselves as Special Agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), approached him.

The subjects told the victim that he was under arrest, placed a gun at his head and secured him in handcuffs, Orland police said.

The subjects then covered the victim’s head with a ski mask and ordered him into another vehicle. The subjects drove away with the victim while another subject drove away in the victim’s car.

The victim was then driven to an additional location where the subjects bound his hands and legs and covered his mouth and eyes, police said.

The subjects demanded money from the victim in exchange for his release. The subjects took the victim’s wallet and withdrew money from the victim’s bank account.

The victim was then released.

Investigators said during the initial investigation, they believed the act was not random and the subjects in fact targeted the victim.

Within a day, investigators located the victim’s vehicle in Chicago and identified several suspects.

Over the next few months, investigators conducted an investigation that lead to the development of probable cause for the arrest of Jaime Ortiz and Denise Dominguez.

On Tuesday, Dominguez was taken into custody in Chicago while Ortiz could not be located.

Dominguez was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Dominguez appeared in court and was issued a $250,000 bond on Thursday. An arrest warrant was issued for Ortiz in the amount of $250,000.