Indiana woman charged with OWI after crashing twice in Porter County blizzard

Blizzard-like conditions in Porter County Friday evening did not stop one Indiana woman from driving drunk, state police say.

Indiana State Police say Tiffany Bergstorm, 32, from Chesterton, was arrested and charged for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) on I-94.

Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, troopers were stationed on westbound I-94 assisting in a road closure near the Burns Harbor exit due to an earlier crash. While there, troopers saw a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a semi in the opposite westbound lanes.

The car fled the scene, driving westbound, but the vehicle had extensive front-end damage, according to troopers.

Trooper Pratt located a 1999 Chevrolet in a ditch less than 2 miles from where the troopers saw the crash. The trooper conducted an OWI investigation on the driver.

The driver refused to take the certified breath test and was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance from the crash.

While at the hospital, a warrant for a blood draw was requested and granted by a Porter County Judge. Once medically cleared and the blood draw completed, the driver, identified as Bergstrom was transported to the Porter County Jail.

In addition to the OWI charge, Bergstrom faces charges for endangerment and leaving the scene of a crash. Police say she has been convicted for an OWI in the past.