Indigenous Peoples' Day recognizes Native American history and culture

Indigenous Peoples' Day was celebrated on Monday.

The day is meant to recognize Native American history and culture.

Mayor Brandon Johnson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the importance of recognizing Native Americans.

"Chicago is a city of immigrants, founded on indigenous land by Jean Baptiste Point du Sable and his Potawatomi wife, Kitihawa. So today, Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we honor our roots, and recognize this region’s first communities and their contributions to our great city."

