Infant girl dies in apparent accidental smothering in Gresham: police

An infant girl died Tuesday morning in an apparent accidental smothering at her home in Gresham on the South Side, according to police.

The 9-month-old girl’s father told investigators he fell asleep next to the girl and woke up about 7 a.m. and found her unresponsive, according to Chicago police.

While someone called 911, a neighbor came and performed CPR on the infant, police said. The father, 31, and mother, 25, were both present, according to police.

Paramedics arrived to the home in the 7500 block of South Parnell Avenue and took the girl to St. Bernard’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A police spokesperson said the death appeared to be an accidental smothering.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the fatality.

The Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the death, according to department spokesman Jassen Strokosch. He said DCFS has had no prior contact with the family.