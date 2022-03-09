Detainee at large after escaping police custody at O'Hare Airport

article

A detainee escaped police custody at O'Hare International Airport Tuesday during a transfer to Wisconsin, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler James Martinez escaped from custody while being transported from California back to Brown County, Wisconsin, the sheriff's office said. He was wanted for questioning regarding multiple burglaries.

The sheriff's office said Martinez has a number of active felony warrants out for his arrest in Brown County. These included bail jumping, possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, narcotic drugs, stolen car, failure to appear in court and criminal damage to property, among others.

He was taken into custody in California, before escaping police at O'Hare. Police have not stated how Martinez escaped custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.