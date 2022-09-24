Inmate found dead in cell at Lake County Jail less than 24 hours after arrest

Lake County officials said an inmate in the Lake County Jail was found dead in his cell on Friday night.

Lake County officials said that at 8:34 p.m., the 51-year-old inmate was found laying on his bed in his cell by himself. He was unresponsive; the jail staff used an AED and performed CPR. Waukegan paramedics arrived and took over care, but the man was pronounced dead.

Lake County said the man, 51, of Barrington, had been brought to the jail less than 24 hours earlier after being arrested on an outstanding warrant for violating an order of protection.

He was assigned to a double-inmate cell, but did not have a cellmate. He was last checked 30 minutes before he was found unresponsive, Lake County said.

Lake County said the man had numerous underlying health conditions.

An investigation is underway. An autopsy will be conducted by the Lake County Coroner's Office on Monday.