Indiana State Police is investigating a homicide involving a prisoner at the state prison in Michigan City.

On Friday, around 4:30 a.m., ISP detectives responded to the Indiana State Prison for a death investigation.

According to police, an inmate was found dead. He was identified as 44-year-old Victor Glenn of Indianapolis.

Police say Glenn was serving a murder sentence and was set to be released on June 15, 2066.

No further information was immediately provided.