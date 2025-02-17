Second interactive gaming facility 'Activate' coming to Naperville this spring

The Brief Activate is opening its second Chicagoland location at Fox River Commons in Naperville this spring. The interactive gaming facility offers 14 high-energy game rooms combining physical activity and technology. The Naperville site will employ 12-20 people, with a third Illinois location planned for River North next year.



Activate, an interactive gaming facility that blends physical activity with immersive gaming experiences, is set to open its second location in the Chicago area this spring.

The new site will be located at Fox River Commons in Naperville, expanding the brand’s presence in partnership with Sounds Fun Entertainment.

What we know:

Activate signed a lease with Continental Realty Corporation (CRC) for nearly 12,000 square feet of space at Fox River Commons, located at 704 Illinois Route 59.

The facility is expected to open this spring, bringing 12-20 jobs to the area. This will be Activate’s second Chicagoland location following its debut in Oak Brook in 2023.

The gaming center features 14 distinct game rooms designed to challenge participants both mentally and physically.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo provided by Activate

Games include "Strike," a digital dodgeball experience, and "Control," where players must press or step on buttons to complete challenges. Other rooms include "Lasers," an obstacle course of laser beams, and "Hide," a futuristic take on hide and seek.

Each experience lasts about 75 minutes, combining physical activity with cutting-edge technology.

"Equal parts fitness center and interactive video game, Activate provides a one-of-a-kind immersive customer experience," said Kristina O’Keefe, Vice President of CRC’s Commercial Division.

What we don't know:

An exact opening date for the Naperville location has not been announced.

What's next:

After the Naperville launch, the company plans to open a third Illinois facility in Chicago’s River North neighborhood next year.