International Peace Day: Chicago school takes part in celebrations

CHICAGO - It's International Peace Day and a Chicago school is taking part in the celebrations.

At the Drummond Montessori School, several homerooms made artistic peace promises from recycled materials.

The entire school gathered on the playground to stand together in the shape of a peace sign.

Wednesday's event goes hand in hand with the school's theme for this year.

The city of Chicago has recognized and celebrated 'Peace Day' since 1978.