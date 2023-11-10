Invest in Kids: Illinois program offering tax credit for private school contributors sunsets

A program that sent nearly 10,000 students to private schools in Illinois this year is ending.

Illinois lawmakers wrapped up their fall veto session without reauthorizing the "Invest in Kids" Scholarship Tax Credit Program.

The program offered tax credits for people who contribute to private school scholarship funds. Critics argued the program siphoned money away from public schools.

But the "Save my scholarship" coalition says the tax credit scholarship helped predominately black and brown students achieve their education goals and says the state has failed the youth.

"Private schools shouldn't just be for wealthy kids. Private schools shouldn't be restricted to white and Asian students, but they typically are. So we're determined to provide opportunities for first generation college students, students of color and students who don't come from wealthy families," Ike Muzikowski, Hope Academy Principal, said.

Supporters of the school choice program are vowing to continue their fight when lawmakers return to Springfield in January.