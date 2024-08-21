Protesters contaminate DNC breakfast with maggots at Chicago hotel: officials

An investigation is underway after a group of protesters allegedly slipped maggots into food that was served during a Democratic National Convention breakfast.

The incident happened at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of N Columbus Drive, at the Fairmont Chicago hotel.

DNC officials confirmed that multiple suspects placed the "unknown objects" into the food before leaving the area.

"Didn't even see any issues. I just went and grabbed my plate, got my coffee and then 30 minutes later, when the State Chairman Michael Schmuhl introduced Pete Buttigieg, he at least informed us that apparently sometime right around 7, when the food was actually laid out, some protesters showed up and apparently they dumped maggots all over the food," Indiana delegate Dave Crooks. "Not only was it removed, but the hotel staff did an incredible job, I'm told."

One victim was treated by medical personnel and released at the scene, according to DNC officials.

Crooks said hotel staff remade the breakfast foods and served them to delegates about 30 minutes after the incident.

The hotel, Fairmont Chicago, issued a statement in relation to this incident, shared below:

"We can confirm that a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning. We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement.

"The safety, security, and well-being of our guests and staff are our top priorities. Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident. We maintain the highest standards of food safety and cleanliness throughout our property and have strict protocols in place to handle any disruptions."

Chicago police and FBI Chicago are investigating the incident. We'll bring more updates as they become available.