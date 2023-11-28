iPhone update alert: Lockport police caution users about 'NameDrop' feature

In a weekend Facebook post, Lockport police issued a cautionary alert for iPhone users who have installed the latest iOS 17 update. The warning pertains to a new feature called 'NameDrop' that could potentially compromise user privacy.

The 'NameDrop' feature allows users to share their contact information with individuals in close proximity. Although the feature is activated by default, it does not involuntarily or automatically transmit data without the user's knowledge.

To disable the 'NameDrop' feature, users can navigate to "Settings," then "General," and finally, "Airdrop." Once in the Airdrop settings, they can turn off the option labeled "Bringing Devices Together."

"So, the information that could be shared is your contact list … whether it's Grandma, Grandpa, Mom, or Dad, you could potentially send that information out. Then, someone who doesn't have good intentions may use that information or could potentially use it to try to scam somebody else. We just want to make sure that everyone's privacy is being (safeguarded) or in safe mode," said Vincent Vittaco, Administrative Sergeant, Lockport Police Department.

The cautionary message from the Lockport Police Department has gained significant attention on Facebook, having been shared over 49,000 times. iPhone users are encouraged to review their Airdrop settings to ensure their privacy remains protected.