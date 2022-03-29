Irving Park shooting: Man critically wounded while driving
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Monday night in the Irving Park neighborhood.
The 25-year-old was driving around 10:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Addison Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
He was taken by paramedics to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the leg and head, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.
Advertisement