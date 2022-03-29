Irving Park shooting: Man critically wounded while driving

A man was shot while driving Monday night in the Irving Park neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was driving around 10:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Addison Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.

He was taken by paramedics to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the leg and head, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP