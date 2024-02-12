Family of man killed by Carol Stream police reacts after seeing bodycam video

The family of the man who was shot and killed by Carol Stream police released a statement Monday, condemning the officers' "depraved" actions and calling for the public release of unedited bodycam footage.

The statement read in part: "The family’s worse fears were confirmed during the viewing of the manicured, redacted and heavily edited video they were allowed to see on February 9th. Nevertheless, it was abundantly clear that the Carol Stream Police officers, whose faces and identities were withheld, acted with depraved hearts, recklessly and in violation of Isaac’s constitutional rights when they shot and murdered an unarmed Black man while he was quietly in the bedroom of his own apartment."

The shooting happened at 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 3, at the Villagebrook Apartments located at 278 E. St. Charles Rd.

Officers were initially called for domestic violence and when they arrived, they encountered a "tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation," Deputy Chief and Acting Chief of Police Brian Cluever said.

Two officers discharged their weapons during the call.

Isaac Goodlow III was shot and sustained critical injuries. He was taken to Central DuPage Hospital, where he later died.

Both of the officers involved, who haven't been named, have been placed on paid leave as the investigation continues.

"The family demands the full and unredacted videos be immediately released to the public and that the Village of Carol Stream and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office take immediate steps to hold the Carol Stream Police Department and its officers accountable," the statement from the Goodlow family read.

Carol Stream police said they will release the video footage "after the Public Integrity Team and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office determine that release will not negatively impact the investigation."