Israel bans U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib from visiting country

An Israeli official says the government has decided it will not allow Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to enter the country for a planned visit next week, the Associated Press is reporting.

The two freshmen congresswomen support the Palestinian-led boycott movement and have been publicly critical of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians. Tlaib's family immigrated to the United States from the West Bank.

Israel's deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely said the decision keeps with the government's policy of denying entry to those who advocate boycotts of Israel, according to the Associated Press.

The announcement comes shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted that it would “show great weakness” if Israel allowed the congresswomen to visit.

“They hate Israel & all Jewish people & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds,” the president said.

Rep. Omar attended Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's budget address on Thursday, but declined to answer reporters' questions regarding Israel's decision to bar her and Rep. Tlaib from the country.

She later released a statement on the decision, saying "It is an affront that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, under pressure from President Trump, would deny entry to representatives of the U.S. government."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.