Vigil held in Highland Park for hostages killed in Gaza

More than 250 residents, including Jewish leaders, gathered at Port Clinton Square in Highland Park to stand in solidarity with Israel on Sunday.

With Israeli flags in hand, attendees listened with bowed heads and tearful eyes as the names and stories of six hostages brutally killed in Gaza on Friday were recounted.

Five of the victims had been taken captive on Oct. 7 at the Nova Music Festival in southern Israel, where Hamas reportedly killed 364 innocent civilians. Among the hostages killed was 23-year-old Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who has roots in Chicago.

Hersh's parents, who had recently spoken at the DNC in Chicago, have become prominent international activists, tirelessly advocating for the release of their son and other captives.

Since the conflict began on Oct. 7, 2023, more than 40,000 Palestinians, including over 100 journalists, have been killed. Approximately 1,500 Israelis have also reportedly died in the war.

The Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest emphasized that time is running out to free additional hostages.