'It Ends With Us' brings best-selling novel to the silver screen

Based on a best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover, "It Ends With Us" has now been adapted for the big screen and opens in theaters tonight.

The story follows a woman (played by Blake Lively) who finds herself in a violent relationship and does everything she can to make sure that domestic violence doesn’t because a part of her family’s future.

Lively sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the film and the impact she knows this story will have on many people affected by domestic violence.

"What’s been beautiful about this movie is, unfortunately, we all know at least someone who have experienced this," Lively said. She added "This story is told with such empathy that I feel like it can be healing, it can be a cautionary tale, and it can be inspiring."

"It Ends With Us" opens Thursday, August 8th.