'It was like a dream come true': Woman recognizes dog rescued from Dominica by PAWS, officially adopts him

One of the 79 dogs rescued from Dominica by PAWS Chicago had a chance at adoption eight months ago after meeting a woman who was on vacation, but it never panned out.

Now, everything has changed and the dog, named Jaco, has a forever home in Chicago.

"When I heard he was coming to PAWS Chicago, it was like a dream come true," Katie McGee said in a statement to PAWS. "Thankfully, PAWS Chicago answered the call in a time of crisis, so Jaco wouldn’t be set out on the streets where he was so badly injured, or even worse."

Katie McGee was vacationing in Dominica when she came across Jaco, who was severely injured at the time and had an infected eye, according to PAWS. It's unknown how he got those injuries.

Jaco now has a forever home in Chicago. (PAWS Chicago)

McGee said she fell in love with Jaco and she tried to bring him with her back to the U.S. However, her attempts were unsuccessful as the flights never got off the ground.

When she heard Jaco was among the 79 dogs and cats that were recently rescued by PAWS, she made the five-hour drive from Cincinnati to Chicago to officially adopt him.

Jaco is also the first of the 79 animals to be officially adopted.

On Wednesday, a dozen dogs from Dominica were cleared to find their forever homes. Some of the animals are too young to be up for adoption or are still receiving medical care.

If you want to help PAWS Chicago, you can sign up to foster a pet or make a donation. You can learn more at pawschicago.org.