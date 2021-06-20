It will be too dangerous to swim in Lake Michigan off Northwest Indiana on Monday

If you swim in Lake Michigan off one of Northwest Indiana's beaches on Monday, you will be putting your life at risk.

The National Weather Service said that waves on Lake Michigan will be 3 to 7 feet.

The dangerous swimming conditions will last all day Monday for beaches in Gary, Whiting, East Chicago, Hammond and Michigan City.

On Saturday, a child drowned in Lake Michigan while swimming off the beach in Michigan City. Another child drowned off of Racine, Wisconsin.

