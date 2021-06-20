Two children drown in Lake Michigan, and a third is in critical condition

Two children drowned in Lake Michigan over Father's Day weekend, and a third was hospitalized in critical condition.

A girl swimming in Lake Michigan off Michigan City, Indiana, with relatives on Saturday night was hit by a large wave and pulled into deeper water. The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project reported that other swimmers were able to rescue two of the relatives, but they couldn't find the girl. Her body was located about an hour later, and she was declared dead at the hospital.

Also on Saturday night, a nine-year-old girl died at Zoo Beach in Racine, Wisconsin.

Around the same time on Saturday night, a 17-year-old boy was pulled out of the water off North Beach in Racine. He was listed in critical condition.

At least 13 people have drowned in Lake Michigan so far this year, reports the GLSRP. A total of 56 people drowned in Lake Michigan in 2020.

