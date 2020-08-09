'It's called a pandemic, people': Lightfoot warns of shutting down lakefront

On Saturday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to social media to warn Chicagoans about potentially shutting down the lakefront if health and safety guidelines are not followed.

In a picture posted by the mayor, large groups are gathered on Montrose Beach. It does not appear that people are social distancing or wearing masks.

She said that this type of "reckless behavior" will cause Chicago to take steps backwards, suggesting that shutdowns could occur, specifically on the lakefront.

Lightfoot said she stopped by the beach to see the crowds for herself. She also noted that the situation was "being addressed," but it was not immediately known if people were asked to disperse.