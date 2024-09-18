Ivan Fuentes: Search underway for missing 13-year-old in Chicago
CHICAGO - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public's help in locating 13-year-old Ivan Fuentes, who disappeared from his home in Chicago earlier this month.
Ivan was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on September 8 in the Little Village neighborhood, and he may still be in the area.
The teen is described as 5-foot-1 and weighing 109 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
When Ivan was last seen, he was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with white lettering, a black T-shirt, light blue jeans, and black Air Force 1 sneakers.
Ivan Fuentes | National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Ivan’s mother is extremely worried about his safety and is pleading for his safe return.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Chicago Police Department at 1-312-745-5206.