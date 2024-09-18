Ivan Fuentes: Search underway for missing 13-year-old in Chicago

The Brief Ivan Fuentes, 13, went missing from Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on September 8, 2024. He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, a black T-shirt, light blue jeans, and black Air Force 1 shoes. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children urges anyone with information to come forward.



The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public's help in locating 13-year-old Ivan Fuentes, who disappeared from his home in Chicago earlier this month.

Ivan was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on September 8 in the Little Village neighborhood, and he may still be in the area.

The teen is described as 5-foot-1 and weighing 109 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

When Ivan was last seen, he was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with white lettering, a black T-shirt, light blue jeans, and black Air Force 1 sneakers.

Ivan Fuentes | National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Ivan’s mother is extremely worried about his safety and is pleading for his safe return.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Chicago Police Department at 1-312-745-5206.