Jacksonville Dollar General shooting suspect: What we know

Authorities in Jacksonville, Fla. are learning more information about the young man who gunned down three Black people Saturday in a racially motivated attack at a Dollar General.

The shooter, who had posted racist writings, also killed himself at the store. Here's what is known so far about the suspect and what happened:

Who was Jacksonville shooter?

Photo: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters identified the shooter Sunday in a press conference as 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter, who lived in neighboring Clay County with his parents.

Waters said Palmeter used two guns — a Glock handgun and an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, which were both purchased legally earlier this year.

Waters said Palmeter had been involved in a 2016 domestic violence incident that did not lead to an arrest and was involuntarily committed for a 72-hour mental health examination the following year.

During the Dollar General attack, Palmeter texted his father and told him to break into his room and check his computer.

There, the father found a suicide note, a will and racist writings from his son. The family notified authorities, but by then the shooting had already begun, the sheriff said.

Palmeter killed himself after shooting and killing three others, Waters said.

Jacksonville manifesto

Authorities have not released Palmeter’s writings, which Sheriff Waters has referred to on several occasions as "the diary of a mad man."

Waters told LiveNOW from FOX on Sunday that Palmeter addressed his writings to his parents, the media and the FBI, and that they were "littered with the N word."

"It was clear that he hated Black people and wanted to harm Black people," Waters said.

"(There is) no question about what his motives were. His firearms had swastikas painted, drawn on the side of them. Basically the rantings of a mad man in his manifesto. He did not hesitate to use the N word several times – several times. (He) made it very clear what his intention was. That’s how we know what he was doing and why he was doing it."

This video grab shows a press conference screen displaying a handgun found on the scene of a shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, August 26, 2023. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

On Sunday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis echoed that sentiment prior to beginning a briefing on Tropical Storm Idalia.

He condemned what he called the "horrific, racially-motivated murders" and said they were perpetrated by a "deranged scumbag."



What happened at Jacksonville Dollar General shooting?

This video grab shows police cars on the site of a shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, August 26, 2023. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

The shooting happened the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 26 at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood, which is predominantly Black.

The store is near Edward Waters University, a historically Black school with about 1,000 students. The school said the man was spotted on campus by a security guard shortly before the shooting and asked to leave when he refused to identify himself. He was seen putting on his bullet-resistant vest and mask before he drove away.

Waters said Sunday that it does not appear that he intended to attack the school and that he likely went there to change. Waters said Palmeter had the vest, mask and gloves on during the shooting.

Who are Jacksonville shooting victims?

Angela Michelle Carr, 52, who was shot in her car outside; store employee A.J. Laguerre, 19, who was shot as he tried to flee; and customer Gerrald Gallion, 29, who was shot as he entered the store.

All victims were Black.

No one else was injured.

"I urge us all not to look for sense in a senseless act of violence," Waters said. "There is no reason or explanation that we’ll ever account for the shooter’s decision and actions. His sickening ideology is not representative of the values of this Jacksonville community that we all love so much. We are not a community of hate."

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.