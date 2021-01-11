Jacob Blake’s family, activists demand Officer Sheskey be fired

Demonstrators, including members of the Blake family, took to the streets of Kenosha on Monday to demand the officer who shot Jacob Blake lose his job.

It comes just one week after news broke that prosecutors would not be charging the officer.

Jacob Blake's uncle led the march at the Kenosha Municipal Building, with protestors calling on the officer who shot Jacob – leaving his paralyzed from the waist down – to be fired.

"What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!" protesters chanted.

Outrage over the decision to not charge Officer Rusten Sheskey was felt across the country.

"We're here to let the Mayor know, let the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission know that Kenosha is not safe with Rusten Sheskey continuing to be on the police department," said Erica Ness of Leaders of Kenosha.

Advertisement

The district attorney concluded he could not disprove the officer's contention that he acted in self-defense because he feared Jacob would stab him.

"1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7...stay with me now...7 shots in the back and you're trying to justify it over kidnapping some kids or self-defense?" said Jacob’s uncle Justin Blake.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

On January 5, Kenosha police posted on Facebook that the officers involved in the shooting of Jacob remain on administrative leave. But Jacob’s uncle and others feel that is not enough.

"We're not going to rest until he's fired, indicted, has his day in court and is convicted," Justin said.

"We're not stopping. Not the weather, not the police, not nothing. We're not stopping until we get justice," said Wisconsin resident Joseph Kendrick.

"The Blake family is going to continue to press on through the state level and through the federal level," Justin said.