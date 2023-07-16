Jada Moore: 5-year-old girl dies of multiple injuries due to child abuse
PARK FOREST, Illinois - A 5-year-old girl in suburban Chicago has died of multiple injuries due to child abuse.
The Cook County Medical Examiner said Jada Moore's death was a homicide.
The incident happened at 361 Osage Street in Park Forest, the Medical Examiner said.
She was pronounced dead on Saturday morning at Comer Children's Hospital.
Park Forest Police told FOX 32 Chicago that two people are in custody and charges are pending.