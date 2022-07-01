Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe murder: Oak Park community gathers to remember teen killed in gas station shooting

In Oak Park Friday, faith leaders were remembering a promising young woman who was killed during a carjacking.

Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe, 18, was shot at a BP gas station in the western suburb. She was a student at Oak Park-River Forest High School and the granddaughter of longtime activist and NAACP leader Phyllis Logan.

Friends and family described her as a fierce and brilliant young leader.

"This could be like my daughter, so I’m out here because this is crazy, I've never seen this before — somebody getting murdered, and the police, nobody don't say nothin'. We try to talk to the family, they grieving, they want privacy right now," said one community member.

The gunman remains at large.

Community leaders are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.