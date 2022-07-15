Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe murder: Siblings charged in fatal shooting of Oak Park student

A brother and sister were arrested Thursday for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman last month at a gas station in west suburban Oak Park.

Kenneth Elliott, 21, of North Austin, and his 17-year-old sister Adrianna Vanzant, of Humboldt Park, were charged with the June 22 first degree murder of Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe, police said. Vanzant has been charged as an adult due to the nature of the crime.

Elliott and Vanzant allegedly approached Logan-Bledsoe from behind around 1:50 a.m., then one of them pulled out a gun and shot her in her head at the BP station at 100 Chicago Ave., police said.

The robbers took items from the Logan-Bledsoe and Vanzant fled in her Chrysler while Elliott left in another vehicle, police said. The Chrysler was later recovered in the 200 block of North Kilbourn Avenue in Chicago.

Logan-Bledsoe was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

"While nothing can undo the tragic events that played out the morning of June 22, apprehending the individuals responsible for this senseless murder will hopefully provide some closure for Ms. Logan-Bledsoe’s family, friends and the entire community," Interim Police Chief Shatonya Johnson said.

Elliott and Vanzant were both scheduled to appear in court Friday, according to police.