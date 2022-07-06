Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe murder: Police identify 2 persons of interest after 18-year-old killed at gas station

Two persons of interested have been identified in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe.

At about 1:52 a.m. on June 22, Logan-Bledsoe was found unresponsive in a parking lot at 100 Chicago Avenue in Oak Park.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A witness said they saw two males approach her from behind, fire one shot, take items from her and flee the scene in her dark Chrysler.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800.

nformation can also be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.