Jalonie Jenkins arrest: Suspect in Streamwood double homicide found, taken into custody

A man suspected in the fatal stabbings of two young sisters in Streamwood has been taken into custody, according to police.

What we know:

Jalonie Jenkins, 25, was arrested without incident late Sunday night in southwest suburban Downers Grove.

He is being held in connection with the deaths of 21-year-old Janiya Jenkins and 10-year-old Eyani Jones, who were found stabbed to death inside a northwest suburban townhome last Wednesday night.

Streamwood police say officers responded to the home in the 1500 block of McKool Avenue around 7:50 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing. Inside, they found the two sisters dead from stab wounds.

According to family, Jalonie is Janiya's older brother, while the two victims are sisters.

The backstory:

A neighbor told FOX 32 that her daughter had been on the phone with Eyani around the time of the attack and heard yelling and Janiya saying, "Don’t kill the kids."

That neighbor said two younger children, including a 7-year-old brother and a "baby niece," ran to her home for help. She contacted their mother and went inside the townhome, where she found the two victims on the second floor.

Balloons, flowers, candles, and stuffed animals now sit outside the home in tribute.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families of these young victims," said Streamwood Police Chief Shawn Taylor.

What's next:

Jalonie Jenkins remains in custody as the investigation continues. Authorities say more information will be released soon.