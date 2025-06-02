Expand / Collapse search

Jalonie Jenkins arrest: Suspect in Streamwood double homicide found, taken into custody

By Nic Flosi
Published  June 2, 2025 9:52am CDT
Streamwood
FOX 32 Chicago
Suspect in Streamwood double homicide taken into custody

Suspect in Streamwood double homicide taken into custody

Jalonie Jenkins is in custody after a stabbing left two young sisters dead in Streamwood last week.

The Brief

    • Jalonie Jenkins was arrested late Sunday night in Downers Grove.
    • He is being held in connection with the deaths of Janiya Jenkins and Eyani Jones.
    • The sisters were found stabbed to death in their townhome last Wednesday.

COOK COUNTY - A man suspected in the fatal stabbings of two young sisters in Streamwood has been taken into custody, according to police.

What we know:

Jalonie Jenkins, 25, was arrested without incident late Sunday night in southwest suburban Downers Grove.

He is being held in connection with the deaths of 21-year-old Janiya Jenkins and 10-year-old Eyani Jones, who were found stabbed to death inside a northwest suburban townhome last Wednesday night.

Streamwood police say officers responded to the home in the 1500 block of McKool Avenue around 7:50 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing. Inside, they found the two sisters dead from stab wounds.

According to family, Jalonie is Janiya's older brother, while the two victims are sisters.

Manhunt continues for suspect after sisters found fatally stabbed

Manhunt continues for suspect after sisters found fatally stabbed

Streamwood Police have identified that suspect as 25-year-old Jalonie Jenkins. In a statement, police say he’s considered armed and dangerous…. And they’re asking the public to call 911 if they see him….adding quote—"please do not approach him."

The backstory:

A neighbor told FOX 32 that her daughter had been on the phone with Eyani around the time of the attack and heard yelling and Janiya saying, "Don’t kill the kids."

That neighbor said two younger children, including a 7-year-old brother and a "baby niece," ran to her home for help. She contacted their mother and went inside the townhome, where she found the two victims on the second floor.

Neighbor describes what she saw inside Streamwood home where woman, child found dead

Neighbor describes what she saw inside Streamwood home where woman, child found dead

Police are investigating after a woman and child were found dead inside a townhome in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

Balloons, flowers, candles, and stuffed animals now sit outside the home in tribute.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families of these young victims," said Streamwood Police Chief Shawn Taylor.

What's next:

Jalonie Jenkins remains in custody as the investigation continues. Authorities say more information will be released soon.

Streamwood mourns sisters found fatally stabbed; manhunt underway

Streamwood mourns sisters found fatally stabbed; manhunt underway

The Streamwood community is mourning the loss of two sisters found stabbed to death. The manhunt is now on for the suspect.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Streamwood Police Department.

StreamwoodCrime and Public SafetyNews